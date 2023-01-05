Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $406,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $20,241.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 276,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

