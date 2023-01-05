AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Holdings Decreased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.25% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWAW. UBS Group AG raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 346.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWAW opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

