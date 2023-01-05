Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AVK opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

