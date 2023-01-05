Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe stock opened at $341.41 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.53.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

