ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,975,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.