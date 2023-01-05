Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.20. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 4,681 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 137,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

