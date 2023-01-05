Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 461.80% from the company’s previous close.

ADAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,398 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

