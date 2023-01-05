Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE AYI traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.97. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,924. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

