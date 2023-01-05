ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $24.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $9.77 on Friday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $531.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.