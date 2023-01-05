Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,281 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

