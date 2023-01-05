Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 18,943 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,943 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $35,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 182,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,342. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $210.90 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.19. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

