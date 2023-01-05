Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,160 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

