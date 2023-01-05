Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,737,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.67.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

