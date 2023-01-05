Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

