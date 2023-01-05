Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.15.

Shares of REGN opened at $726.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

