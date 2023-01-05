Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $554.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.56. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

