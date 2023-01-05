Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

