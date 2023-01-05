Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,197 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $380.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.26 and a 200 day moving average of $346.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

