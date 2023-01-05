Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $135,240.16

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $135,240.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00027197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004600 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

