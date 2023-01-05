Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 8.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
Accolade Stock Down 6.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.
Institutional Trading of Accolade
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
