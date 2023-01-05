Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 8.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Accolade Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

