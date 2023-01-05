Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,989,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 184,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,460,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.5% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $269.34 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $403.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.