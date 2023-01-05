Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
