Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,624,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,884 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Abiomed worth $890,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2,507.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.93. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

