ABCMETA Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $14,813.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040017 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019044 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00234056 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025401 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,512.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

