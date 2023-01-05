ABCMETA One Day Volume Reaches $13,451.30 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $28.27 million and $13,451.30 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040293 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233523 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025401 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,512.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

