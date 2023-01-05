A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Position Increased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.22% of A10 Networks worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.02. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.