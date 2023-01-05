7Pixels Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,657.11 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00025548 BTC on major exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $69.59 million and approximately $35,657.11 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.30971755 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,710.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

