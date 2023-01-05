7Pixels Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,657.11 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00025548 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $69.59 million and $35,657.11 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00444277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.02229879 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.33 or 0.30352557 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.30971755 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,710.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars.

