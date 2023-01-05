7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,082,907 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.26.

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music.

