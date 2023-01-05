3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Up 2.2 %

MMM stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

