3,188 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.96.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.83. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

