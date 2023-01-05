308,346 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.17% of Cerus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cerus during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Up 1.9 %

CERS opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

