290,000 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance bought a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.09% of CAE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

