27,218 Shares in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. CinCor Pharma accounts for about 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of CinCor Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% in the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,087,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $24,375,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINC. Oppenheimer cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

