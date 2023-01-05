23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.03

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.03 and last traded at 2.04, with a volume of 7671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.60.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.03.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total value of 85,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.