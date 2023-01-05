2,300 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

