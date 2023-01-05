19,608 Shares in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weber by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weber by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Weber by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

WEBR stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Weber Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Citigroup upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

