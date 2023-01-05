18,496 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,496 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

