182,651 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Flex makes up about 3.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $23.42.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

