17,966 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

