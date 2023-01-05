146,578 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $114,637,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $18,145,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

