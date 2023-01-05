1,144,927 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,144,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.46% of Alliant Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

LNT opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

