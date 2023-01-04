ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Shares Down 20%

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 100,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 61,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ZoomerMedia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$26.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46.

About ZoomerMedia

(Get Rating)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomerMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomerMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.