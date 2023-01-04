Zilliqa Trading Up 2.9% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $267.08 million and $17.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00446129 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.02225814 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.80 or 0.30479104 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,024,683,849 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
