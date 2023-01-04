yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.40 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $1.32 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00446129 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.02225814 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.80 or 0.30479104 BTC.
yOUcash Profile
yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling yOUcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
