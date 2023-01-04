yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.40 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00003035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $1.32 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00446129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.02225814 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.80 or 0.30479104 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

