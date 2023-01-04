yearn.finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.58 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,324.21 or 0.31679009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $195.07 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002954 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00444761 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.21 or 0.02235522 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.07 or 0.30376652 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
