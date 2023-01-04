XYO (XYO) Trading 63.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 63.8% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $74.15 million and $14.10 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039747 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00233967 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00479291 USD and is up 27.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $12,291,656.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.