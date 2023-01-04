Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 209.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,775. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

