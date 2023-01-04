XSGD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $506,703.46 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $49.65 million and $506,703.46 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00476506 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.02232971 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.96 or 0.30491537 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,293,035 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

