XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.60 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $62.60 million and $227,548.29 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00013131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00445805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.02200870 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.22 or 0.30456958 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

